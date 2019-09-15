Police: Plane crash reported near Chesapeake Regional Airport

Posted 5:46 pm, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13PM, September 15, 2019

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A plane crashed near Chesapeake Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m., in the 400 block of W Road.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash involved a small plane with one person on board.

The two seat plane slid into a bean field and the pilot was able to walk away, reports say.

The Virginia State Police are on the scene to investigate and there were no injuries reported.

There are no further details.

