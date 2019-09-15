× First Warning Forecast: Morning fog, warm and humid then a taste of fall

**High risk of rip currents at area beaches

Expect patchy fog overnight and Monday morning. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the low 70s. It will be very humid. Dense fog could be an issue for folks heading out Monday morning. Once it clears, expect a nice day with highs in the low and mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move in on Tuesday which will give us a slight chance for some showers. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Humberto is still forecast to stay well offshore. At this point, the only impacts for us will be the rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

Refreshing air moves in behind the front. Dewpoints will fall into the 50s and temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast. Expect a very similar day for Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 60s both nights with some inland locations dipping into the 50s. Great weather to open those windows!

Temperatures will warm a bit on Friday, but still comfortable. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Dewpoints will start to creep up as well. We will continue with the warm up into the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium(Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good(Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update:

We now have Hurricane Humberto. Humberto is moving toward the northeast near 3 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Monday morning, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast with a gradual increase in forward speed over the next 3 days. We can expect rough surf and rip currents from the swells generated by Humberto.

A small low pressure system is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the east-central tropical Atlantic. Slow development is possible during the next day or two, but environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development by the middle of the week, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the system moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico is associated with an upper-level low and a weak surface trough. Some slight development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward over the western Gulf of Mexico. The system is forecast to move inland along the northwestern Gulf coast by late Monday or Tuesday, and further development is not expected after that time

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

