Antonio Brown catches touchdown in debut with New England Patriots

Posted 9:52 pm, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53PM, September 15, 2019

Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – So much for Tom Brady easing his newest weapon into the Patriots offense.

Sunday, playing his first game with New England, superstar receiver Antonio Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a 20-yard touchdown in New England’s 43-0 victory at Miami. Brown also rushed one time for five yards. His eight targets were more than any other Patriots player.

Brown was officially introduced as the newest member of the New England Patriots Tuesday following his release from the Oakland Raiders Saturday – the eve of the NFL’s first Sunday of the regular season.

Late Tuesday night, Brown was accused of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed by his former athletic trainer. The suit was filed in Miami, site of Brown’s debut with New England.

