Virginia Tech football hosts Furman in noon matchup

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech continues its three-game homestand when they host Furman at noon on Saturday.

The Hokies are coming off of a 31-17 win over Old Dominion, where they turned the ball over twice after turning it over five times at Boston College the week prior. Meanwhile, Tech has forced just one turnover through the first two games.

“If you look at what we’ve done in two games, we’ve found different ways to turn it over,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We fumbled the ball last week, and two weeks ago, we had issues with fielding a punt and throwing interceptions. It’s been different sources, but it’s a must for us.

“We have to do a better job as coaches and players. You can’t go out there and take a knee every time, obviously, but we have to find a way to be aggressive and take care of the ball.”

The last time Furman and Tech faced off was in 2015 when the Hokies picked up a 42-3 win in Blacksburg.

In series history, Virgina Tech has a 6-0 advantage.

Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium kicks of at noon.