The Locker Room Show | September 13

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's third edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Lake Taylor vs. Maury, Landstown vs. Ocean Lakes, Indian River vs. King's Fork, Lafayette vs. Grafton, Denbigh vs. Woodside, Lakeland vs. Oscar Smith, Western Branch vs. Nansemond River, Woodrow Wilson vs. Deep Creek, Trinity Episcopal vs. Norfolk Academy, Green Run vs. Kempsville and Tallwood vs. Salem

Plus, Megan showcases Kecoughtan vs. Phoebus in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.