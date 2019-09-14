Serial robber from Chesapeake sentenced to prison for 13 armed robberies

RICHMOND, Va. – A Chesapeake man was sentenced Thursday to over 12 and a half years in prison for using a knife to rob over a dozen convenience stores and gas stations within the Eastern District of Virginia.

Court documents say that from January 5 through January 15, Michael Thomas Carter, 29, with the help of his brother, Joseph Carter, went on a 10 day crime spree that included numerous robberies and an attempted robbery of businesses in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover.

Wearing a mask and armed with a knife, Michael Carter robbed 13 convenience stores and attempted to rob yet another convenience store. The FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, working with local law enforcement, was able to identify the Carter brothers as the suspects involved in this string of robberies in which one masked man, armed with a knife, entered each business to demand cash from the business before fleeing the scene. Officers of the CVVCTF identified the car used by the Carters and began surveillance.

On January 15, law enforcement located the car about 10 minutes after the Carters robbed a gas station in Chesterfield. Detectives followed the car as the Carters drove into Richmond, and watched as Joseph Carter purchased narcotics from two locations in the city.

When a traffic stop was initiated, Michael Carter ran from the car and hid in the woods. With the help of Air Unit and K-9 units, officers were able to locate Michael Carter and the clothing that he attempted to discard in the woods. Knives, clothing, and a black mask were recovered from the car. During the execution of a search warrant on the home of the brothers, some items stolen from the businesses were recovered.

Joseph Carter will be sentenced on October 10 for his role as the getaway driver for these crimes.