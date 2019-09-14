Police investigating after business robbed in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a business was robbed in the on Wednesday in the 9000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

The incident was reported arounf 4:57 p.m. Officers met with the person who reported the crime, and they advised that an unknown individual entered the store and displayed a weapon demanding cash.

The suspect is described as an adult, black male wearing a white bandanna and dark colored beanie. There is no other clothing description is available.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money and one other item, the suspect exited the building and fled south on Warwick Blvd.

There were no injuries and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.