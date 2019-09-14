Norfolk State football falls to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (Spartans Communications) – Host Coastal Carolina rode a methodical ground game to the tune of 401 rushing yards in a 46-7 win over Norfolk State on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

In the first-ever meeting between the schools, the Chanticleers (2-1) got 101 rushing yards from C.J. Marable to pull away from the Spartans (1-2), who were playing their second game against an FBS opponent this season. For the game, CCU outgained NSU in total offense, 521-117.

Coastal Carolina cashed in on each of its first three drives. The Chants took the opening kickoff and drove 52 yards in 11 plays for a 41-yard Massimo Biscardi field goal with 10:41 left in the first quarter. After holding NSU three-and-out, CCU marched 56 yards in 12 plays, with Reese White scoring on a 1-yard TD run following a Spartan penalty which kept the drive alive.

The Spartans’ Juwan Carter was intercepted by Chandler Kryst on the first play of the following possession, which eventually led to a 32-yard Biscardi field goal and a 12-0 CCU lead.

The Spartans started to swing the momentum in the second quarter. It all started when Nigel Chavis stripped Marable and Bobby Price recovered for the Spartans at the Chanticleers’ 42. Seven plays later, Carter connected with tight end Anthony Williams on a 4-yard TD pass to bring NSU within 12-7 with 9:20 left in the first half.

It was the first career TD reception for Williams, who became the eighth Spartan to catching a scoring pass this season.

But the Chanticleers scored just before halftime on an 8-yard pass from Bryce Carpenter to Isaiah Likely to take a 19-7 lead into the intermission. Then CCU extended its lead to 19 early in the third quarter. Kameron Burton’s interception set up the Chanticleers at the NSU 27. Four players later, Jacqez Hairston scored on a 6-yard TD run to increase the lead to 26-7.

The game was delayed for more than 30 minutes due to thunderstorms, but CCU kept its momentum after the weather break. Marable capped a 13-play drive with a 1-yard TD run.

White added a 6-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter for his second TD of the day and Grayson McCall threw a 7-yard TD pass to Jai Williams to close out the scoring for CCU.

Carter completed 10-of-17 passes for 56 yards Saturday, moving past Chris Walley into second place in school history in career passing yards, with 4,587. Chavis led the NSU defense with 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Nhyre’ Quinerly made nine stops and broke up one pass.

Marable’ 19 carries and 101 rushing yards led a ground attack which featured five players with at least 40 yards rushing. That included quarterbacks with Fred Payton (55) and Carpenter (54) with a combined 109.

The Spartans will remain on the road next week as they face FCS No. 13 ranked Montana State next Saturday in Bozeman, Mont. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Mountain time).