Norfolk Fire-Rescue holds employment open house for firefighter recruits

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue will begin its next eight-week recruitment phase Sunday, and inexperienced and experienced individuals are invited to apply for a place in the department.

The department will hold an employment open house Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 for anyone interested in becoming a firefighter. Interested applicants can find out more information about Norfolk Fire-Rescue and the application and recruitment process, and will also have an opportunity to practice the agility course.

According to the department, new hires with no experience or certifications enter the department as firefighter recruits. Once they complete the recruit training academy, they are promoted to the rank of firefighter advanced EMT.

Applicants with intermediate or paramedic medical certifications may be eligible for higher-rank assignments.

The first open house will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The second will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both will be held at Station 1, located at 450 St. Paul’s Boulevard.

