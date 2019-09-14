New foal born on Shackleford Banks

CARTERET Co., N.C. – A new foal was born sometime near when Hurricane Dorian struck the area, and it is the cutest thing on Shackleford Banks!

Cape Lookout National Seashore announced the arrival of the foal in a post on Thursday, and officials aren’t sure if she was born before, during or after the storm.

The close-up baby picture was taken with a telephoto lens. Officials want to remind you to stay at least 50 feet away from the horses, even more space for a mare with a new foal.

They need time and space to bond – so only take photos using a telephoto lens.