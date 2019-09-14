Man left with life-threatening injuries following Hampton shooting, police investigating

Posted 10:02 am, September 14, 2019, by

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early-Saturday morning shooting.

According to police, the call came in at 2:07 a.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the victim was driving through a parking lot when he was shot.

No other injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Google Map for coordinates 37.017912 by -76.379258.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.