Man left with life-threatening injuries following Hampton shooting, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early-Saturday morning shooting.

According to police, the call came in at 2:07 a.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the victim was driving through a parking lot when he was shot.

No other injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.