× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Storm chance returns Sunday, Humberto potential impacts

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Weak cold front moves through Sunday, increasing rain chances…

Our Saturday night will feature mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the low 70s. Areas of dense fog will be possible, especially inland due to light winds and high dew points in the 70s.

We’ll wake up to areas of fog Sunday. Then, a weak cold front will cross through the area leading to the possibility of afternoon/evening storms (30%). Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday, a backdoor cold front will move in as Humberto (which might be a Hurricane at that point,) will be moving east several hundred miles off our coast Tuesday night. Direct impacts to our area from Humberto look highly unlikely at this point as Humberto is forecast to stay well offshore but high rip current risks and dangerous surf will be of concern.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Dense Fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Sunday Night: Chance of Showers/Storms Early. Lows in the low 70s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Humberto

Humberto is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph, and this general motion with a gradual turn to the north is expected during the next day or so. A sharp turn to the northeast is expected on Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Humberto should continue to move away from the northwestern Bahamas tonight, and then move well offshore of the east coast of Florida this weekend and early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night or early Monday well east of the east coast of Florida. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) to the north and east of the center.

1. An elongated area of disturbed weather is located over the central tropical Atlantic. This disturbance is currently disorganized and only slow development, if any, is anticipated during the next day or two. Conditions are then forecast to be conducive for gradual development through the middle of next week and a tropical depression could form while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. A large area of cloudiness and showers over the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico is associated with an upper-level low and a weak surface trough. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward over the western Gulf of Mexico. The system is forecast to move inland along the northwestern Gulf coast by late Monday or Tuesday and further development is not expected after that time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

