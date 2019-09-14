‘Large fire’ reported in New Kent County woods, one home involved

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A large fire has been reported to New Kent Fire-Rescue that now involves a home.

The fire is said to be on Hidden Drive at Falling Pine Lane. The caller who reported the fire said that they heard explosions and could see fire in the trees.

New Kent fire officials are on the scene requesting a tanker and personnel from Charles City County, as well as an engine and tanker from Henrico County.

Reports say the fire does now involve one home.

There are no further details at this time.

