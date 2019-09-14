Kitty Hawk police warning residents of recent charity scam

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is warning residents of a charity scam that has recently surfaced.

Although many residents are anxious to send monetary donations to help with the recovery efforts in the Bahamas, there are some scammers that wish to take advantage of this.

If you are interested in providing financial relief to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, you can visit one of the following sites to search for reputable charities:

• Give.org

• Charitynavigator.org

Donors should watch out for newly created organizations that emerge that are either inexperienced in addressing disasters or may be seeking to deceive donors at a vulnerable time. The department encourages residents to do their research before making a donation.