Hampton football faces Howard in the “Battle of the Real HU”

CHICAGO – Coming off of a loss to Virginia Union University, Hampton University football travels to Chicago for its first road game of the season.

The Pirates face Howard University in the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears.

The rivalry matchup between the Pirates and Bison is known as the “Battle of the Real HU.”

“As special of a rivalry game that Hampton-Howard is, to be able to give our players a chance to play inside Soldier Field will be a moment they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Pirates head coach Robert Prunty said.

This will mark the first time Hampton plays in an active NFL stadium since the last time Hampton participated in the Chicago Football Classic which was a 21-20 win against Alabama A&M to start the 2011 season.

Hampton has the upper hand in the series with an 8-4 record, their latest win being a close 20-17 victory over the Bison in 2017.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m.