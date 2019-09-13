What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of September 15th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of September 15th

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“Warigami” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

POWER OVERWHELMING – Wendy Ohata (Emily Piggford) has just made three startling realizations: One, she has a twin brother; two, she’s a kami-jin – a descendent of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and three, there’s a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn’t understand. Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki and David Hewlett also star. Warigami was created by Eddie Kim, directed by Jason Lapeyre, and written by Andrew Allen. Original airdate 9/15/2019.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Hit the Streets” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

STREET MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Adiran Carratala, Kevin Blake, Ryan Stock and AmberLynn, and Christopher Castellini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#603). Original airdate 7/15/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Heather Anne Campbell 3” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

100th EPISODE — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Anne Campbell, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#610). Original airdate 7/23/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 6” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ADVENTUROUS COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#601). Original airdate 8/20/2018.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

PANDORA

“Hurricane” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TRIAL BY FIRE – Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is on trial for his life after being accused of having sabotaged the Tereshkova. But even Jax (Priscilla Quintana) has her doubts about Ralen’s veracity when his wife arrives from Zatar to defend him. Brett Simmons directed the episode with teleplay by Thomas P. Vitale & Brett Simmons (#110.) Original airdate 9/17/2019.

MYSTERIES DECODED

“The Bermuda Triangle” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SUPERNATURAL VORTEX — Private investigator Jennifer Marshall and US Navy veteran Jordan Hunter investigate claims that a vortex for supernatural forces has caused ships and planes to vanish without a trace (#105). Original airdate 9/17/2019.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Area 51” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) () (HDTV)

STORMING AREA 51 — In response to a call to storm Area 51, US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and Ufologist Ryan Sprague investigate what sparked this viral movement and what may be hidden inside Area 51 (#104). Original airdate 9/10/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Vegas” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER — What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there: Contestants get ready to party and put their skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple, Vegas-related tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Contestants go from being a T-Rex with tiny arms to a toddler at a sleepover and that’s only the beginning of the pandemonium, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. Watch as these party-animals compete to win cash by making cocktails and participating in a Vegas Quiz. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#103). Original airdate 9/18/2019.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

THE OUTPOST (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

“Nothing Short of Heroic” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV)

BOTH SIDES NOW – Garret (Jake Stormoen) runs into Talon (Jessica Green), now a Prime Order captive as Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) lost relation has a claim to the throne. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) becomes desperate to find a plagueling cure. Lastly, a devastating Prime Order weapon is revealed. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#211). Original airdate 9/19/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Trilogy” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – “Trilogy” is the final episode of the “Two Sentence Horror Stories” anthology series, pulling three stories into one: ““Ma” (directed by Vera Miao) is a supernatural horror about a young woman’s new romance and her Chinese mother and the lengths she will go to keep her “perfect” daughter home; “Guilt Trip” (directed by JD Dillard) is a hitchhiker horror tome following a good Samaritan who is forced to rethink her decision on the dark and isolated road with the stranger in her car; and “Singularity” (directed by Vera Miao) is a technology, body-horror story centered on a biohacker tapping into more than just the internet. Original airdate 9/19/2019.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Going Mental, Stretching the Money, and Houdini on the Rope”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NOTHING TO SOMETHING — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Miss Katalin, Greg Frewin, Jibrizy, Simon Coronel & Shoot Ogawa, The Evasons and Shaun Jay (#612). Original airdate 9/20/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Insane Twirls, Classical Gas, and Jackie Fabulous!”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

MODERN CLASSICS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Cristin Sandu, Daniel Emmet, VMO, Jackie Fabulous, Mapy, and Elliott Yamin. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#112). Original airdate 9/20/2019.

PEAKING

“Peter Mel” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SURF’S UP – Veteran surfer and Maverick’s local Peter Mel juggles family, life and his passion for surfing giant waves as he prepares to defend his Big Wave World Title at the Mavericks Invitational. Episode 103. Original Airdate: 9/20/2019

PEAKING

“Mark McMorris” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

COMEBACK KID – Following a devastating injury and a lengthy rehabilitation, Canadian pro snowboarder is making his return to the sport at Europe’s most prestigious event – the LAAX Open of Snowboarding. Episode 104. Original airdate 9/20/2019.