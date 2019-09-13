Virginia State Police investigating after vehicle associated with 3 missing juveniles spotted in York County

YORK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a vehicle believed to be associated with three missing Pennsylvania juveniles was stopped in York County Friday morning.

According to police, there was a license plate reader hit on the vehicle at 10:34 a.m. The vehicle was heading westbound on I-64 near Big Bethel Boulevard in Hampton.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued westbound, failing to pull over. After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop on Victory Boulevard and Hampton Highway.

All four of the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot in different directions. Police say two of the vehicle’s occupants have been located.

Personnel from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are on scene assisting as the investigation continues. Two schools in the area of the incident were placed on a modified lockdown that has since been lifted.