Virginia starts live ‘Elk Cam’ for Virginians to view

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries recently started an “Elk Cam” that will allow Virginians to view elks at multiple areas in the Commonwealth while they are in their active breeding season from September to October.

According to Virginia’s (DGIF) wildlife officials, the “Elk Cam” will be at three viewing stations on the Buchanan County IDA (Industrial Development Authority) property, which is located near Poplar Gap Community Park.

Officails added that the “Elk Cam” will be run annually from mid-August (when we expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November.

Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.

You can view the live “Elk Cam” by clicking here.