Outer Banks Restaurant Association’s ‘Dine Out For Disaster Relief’ benefits Dorian relief fund

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Restaurants across the Outer Banks are supporting disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian with the Outer Banks Restaurant Association’s “Dine Out For Disaster Relief.”

During the event, which will take place Tuesday, September 17, participating restaurants will donate 50 percent of food sales to the Outer Banks Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

“In light of the recent hurricane, the Outer Banks Restaurant Association wanted to do its part to help those that suffered damage,” said Outer Banks Restaurant Association marketing manager Quinn Capps. “Fifty percent of your food sales will be going to help our friends and neighbors rebuild their lives and homes.”

Capps noted that some restaurants will participate all day, while others will have specific hours they will be participating.

The following restaurants will donate 50 percent of their food sales to the disaster relief fund:

Henry’s Will participate all day

Sandbar’s Raw Bar & Grille Will participate all day

Barefoot Bernie’s 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pigman’s BBQ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coastal Provisions Oyster Bar & Wine Bar Cafe Will participate all day

Cravings Will participate all day

Outer Banks Brewing Station Lunch only

Lucky 12 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Blue Point 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trio 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Village Tavern 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Beachside Bistro Will participate all day

Sooey’s Nags Head Will participate all day

Sooey’s Corolla Will participate all day

Shipwreck’s Will participate all day

Simply Southern Will participate all day

Sand Trap Lunch and dinner

Chili Peppers Dinner

Red Sky Cafe Will participate all day

Weeping Radish Will participate all day

Black Pelican Will participate all day

Rooster’s Will participate all day

Blue Water Grille Will participate all day

Two Roads Tavern Will participate all day



