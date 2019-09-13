Operation High Tide indicts more than a dozen people for allegedly selling drugs, guns in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – More than a dozen people have been indicted for their alleged roles in selling drugs and guns in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

More than 100 law enforcement agents, officers and other personnel executed Operation High Tide this week, a large-scale narcotics and firearms investigation that has resulted in the recovery of:

more than 65 firearms

more than 7 kilograms of cocaine

nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine

more than 625 grams of heroin

more than 100 grams of fentanyl

75 grams of acetyl fentanyl

12 pounds of marijuana

621 grams of has oil

24 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy)

120 grams of methamphetamine

more than $560,000 in cash

The narcotics that were seized have a street value of nearly $1 million.

“Operation High Tide is the latest highly-coordinated effort from federal, state, and local law enforcement to tackle violent crime in Hampton Roads,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Through this operation, we are making our strong partnership known and felt in Hampton Roads, as we apprehend and remove from the streets those individuals who have allegedly committed serious offenses and put the safety of our communities in danger. Armed criminals are the principal players involved in the deadly cycles of turf battles and gang conflicts that deprive our neighborhoods and families of the peace and security they deserve. This coordinated operation reflects the skilled and brave work of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, and is part of a law enforcement surge in this priority enforcement area for EDVA.”

Operation High Tide was initiated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in collaboration with the Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth Police Departments and the Virginia State Police. This operation identified more than two dozen people throughout Hampton Roads who were illegally selling firearms, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other narcotics.

Below is a list of all the defendants and the charges they are facing:

Brian D. Best, 34, Virginia Beach – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine; 1 Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine

– 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine; 1 Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine Antisha Carrington, 25, Virginia Beach – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 1 Count of Distribution of Marijuana; 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin

– 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 1 Count of Distribution of Marijuana; 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin Kawanta D. Epps, 40, Norfolk – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 9 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 4 Counts of Distribution of Fentanyl

– 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 9 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 4 Counts of Distribution of Fentanyl Anthony L. Green, 48, Chesapeake – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 5 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Distribution of Fentanyl

– 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 5 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Distribution of Fentanyl Corey L. Jones, 50, Portsmouth – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 11 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 3 Counts of Distribution of 10 Grams or more of Acetyl Fentanyl

– 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 11 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 3 Counts of Distribution of 10 Grams or more of Acetyl Fentanyl Dominic D. Jones, 26, Portsmouth – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 1 Count of Possess, Use, and Carry Firearm in Furtherance and in Relation to Drug-Trafficking Crime; 1 Count of Felon in Possession of Firearm

– 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 1 Count of Possess, Use, and Carry Firearm in Furtherance and in Relation to Drug-Trafficking Crime; 1 Count of Felon in Possession of Firearm Malcolm D. Jones, 45, Portsmouth – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 13 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 3 Counts of Distribution of 10 Grams or More of Acetyl Fentanyl;

– 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 13 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 3 Counts of Distribution of 10 Grams or More of Acetyl Fentanyl; Shon E. Melton, 30, Portsmouth – 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Possession of Firearms During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; 1 Count of Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Firearm

– 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Possession of Firearms During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; 1 Count of Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Firearm Gary Norfleet, 52, Chesapeake – 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; 1 Count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

– 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; 1 Count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm Jermaine Parker, 35, Chesapeake – 6 Counts of Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; 5 Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm; 1 Count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises

– 6 Counts of Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; 5 Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm; 1 Count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises Corey S. Reed, 38, Norfolk – 3 Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances; 2 Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

– 3 Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances; 2 Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances Jameel M. Simmons, 37, Portsmouth – 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

– 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime Jelami M. Smith, 43, Portsmouth – 1 Count of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Distribution of Fentanyl

– 1 Count of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Distribution of Fentanyl Robert Spruill, 39, Chesapeake – 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine; 1 Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine

The defendants who are in state custody and awaiting transfer to federal custody are not listed.

