Norfolk Police serve ice cream, community through ‘End of Summer COPsicle Tour’

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department serves the community every day — and this Saturday, it’s serving the community in a sweet new way.

The department will take to the streets in an ice cream truck for its “End Of Summer COPsicle Tour,” offering free ice cream to residents in each of Norfolk’s three patrol divisions, beginning at noon Saturday.

According to the department, the ice cream truck continues NPD’s tradition of community outreach firsts: it’s the first fully-operated ice cream truck owned by a law enforcement agency in Virginia. The Norfolk Police Foundation sponsored the ice cream truck to create more positive synergy in the community.

“It’s important that our officers’ outreach touch the hearts and minds with emotion,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone. “Now, we’re touching the appetite with ice cream, and I have yet to know anyone who doesn’t enjoy ice cream!”

The COPsicle Tour will come to the following Norfolk locations: