Newport News Police investigating after armed robbery at McDonald’s drive-thru window

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is working to identify a suspect after a McDonald’s drive-thru was robbed early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 15484 Warwick Boulevard at 1:58 a.m. in reference to a robbery. When police arrived, they learned a male driver placed an order in the drive-thru, pulled up to the window and pointed a firearm at the employee working the register.

The employee gave the driver cash, and the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door black pickup truck. Police say the truck had three people inside.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip using the P3Tips app.