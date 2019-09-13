Man arrested in Newport News for eluding police

Posted 1:06 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, September 13, 2019

Tyrell Jones

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a police chase in Newport News Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 11:25 p.m. on I-64 while police were conducting stationary speed enforcement. A vehicle was tracked driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it exited onto a ramp and failed to yield, continuing to drive recklessly until finally coming to a stop on Oakleaf Court. Police then took the driver, identified as 30-year-old Tyrell Jones, into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana, and Jones was issued summonses for failing to register or title a motor vehicle and improper use of license plates. Warrants were obtained against him for evading or eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.