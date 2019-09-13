Man arrested in Newport News for eluding police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a police chase in Newport News Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 11:25 p.m. on I-64 while police were conducting stationary speed enforcement. A vehicle was tracked driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it exited onto a ramp and failed to yield, continuing to drive recklessly until finally coming to a stop on Oakleaf Court. Police then took the driver, identified as 30-year-old Tyrell Jones, into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana, and Jones was issued summonses for failing to register or title a motor vehicle and improper use of license plates. Warrants were obtained against him for evading or eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.