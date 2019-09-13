× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Warming over the weekend, more storm chances

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Our Friday the 13th night will feature mostly cloudy skies with light showers/mist possible and lows in the upper 60s. It’ll be a little breezy with winds out of the NE between 10 and 15 mph.

Highs will warm to the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. It will still be humid, so it will feel a few degrees warmer. We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with a few scattered showers/storms (20-30%).

We are keeping a close eye on a tropical system forming in the Bahamas. What will soon become TD Nine or TS Humberto will move closer to Florida this weekend and could move up the East Coast next week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Saturday: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 13th

1967 Heavy Rain: 4.73″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Nine is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected on Saturday.

On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move very near the northwestern Bahamas tonight and Saturday, and east of the east coast of Florida during Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Saturday.

A tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers. Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development in a couple days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and approaches the eastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. Another tropical wave is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

