Learning about the Comfort Crew for Military Kids

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across coastal Virginia who benefit from the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

Comfort Crew for Military Kids delivers resources designed to help military kids and their families connect and build resiliency in the face of unique situations.

News 3 was joined Thursday morning by Co-Founder/Executive Director Ronda Englander, and Sara Grau, who's a military spouse that used to participate in their programs.

