James City County Police searching for man wanted on drug charge

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police in James City County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted on a drug charge.

A federal arrest warrant from the U.S. District Court – Eastern District of Virginia has been issued for 36-year-old Tiante Sanchez Woodley for distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.

This charge is in connection with an incident that happened in James City County, and the incident is being prosecuted in federal court.

Woodley is 6’3″ tall and weighs 316 pounds. He is bald and has a heavy beard and a prosthetic left leg.

Anyone who has information that might help police find Woodley is asked to call &757) 566-0112 or text/email tips@jamescitycountyva.gov. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

