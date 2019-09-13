It’s back! Come visit the 2019 Isle of Wight County Fair

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The old fashioned county fair is back!

The 2019 Isle of Wight County Fair opened this week at Heritage Park Fairgrounds just outside of Windsor and runs through September 15.

Events include musical acts, a tractor pull, games and rides. You can also find plenty of classic ‘fair food’.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up. $5 for people with military IDs and kids 6-12. Children five years old and younger get in free.

The fair, which dates back to the 1940s, opens at 10 a.m.

Download the News 3 App for more stories from Isle of Wight County.