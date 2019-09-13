Injury Report: Cowboys vs. Redskins – Week 2

LANDOVER, Md. – Sunday, when the Redskins play their arch rival Dallas – they’ll do so shorthanded.

Neither standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee), Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) nor starting running back Derrius Guice (knee) will play.

Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (foot) is also out. Starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) is listed as questionable.

The Redskins enter Sunday’s home opener 0-and-1 on the season. Since realignment in 2002, 126 of the 204 playoff teams (61.8 percent) began the year at either 1-and-1 or 0-and-2, including 10 teams last season.