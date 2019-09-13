‘This is terrible right where I live’ Portsmouth veteran concerned about safety, police response time after attack

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man says he tried to do the right thing when he saw someone being attacked by a group of guys, but says he ended up becoming a victim himself after waiting an hour for police to arrive.

The man didn’t want to be identified, but says he was on High Street with his girlfriend when they saw a man being attacked.

“I jumped out to try and help the guy, grabbed him and put him in the back of my truck,” the man said. “He couldn’t hardly walk at all.”

The man didn’t want to be identified, but says he called 911 and waited with the victim so he wouldn’t be in the street alone. Before police responded, the same group of men came back.

“They started getting all around, pushing and shoving me, going to get violent, stuff like that — they took my phone because I was recording and walked off, threw it against a building and kept going.”

He stayed with the victim and continued calling 911 from his girlfriend’s phone.

“I asked, ‘What do I do in the situation? Do I just leave, what do I do with this guy who’s been hurt here? Where do I take him?’ They said, ‘We can’t advise you on that, we can’t tell you anything.'”

He says he kept calling 911 because he hoped it would speed up the process of getting an officer out to the scene.

“We called eight times — eight times, and during that time I asked, ‘Is there an estimated time of arrival, what’s happening, why is nobody coming?'”

He says eventually police did arrive.

“We waited for over an hour. In the meantime, two police cars came by. We tried to flag them down but they never stopped.”

He says he’s upset at how long it took for police to respond, and now he doesn’t feel safe walking around his own neighborhood.

“I am nervous. I don’t like to say that I’m afraid, because I’m a veteran, but I’m having a hard time with this. I went to Iraq twice, but this is terrible right where I live.”