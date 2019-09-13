High-profile golfers help Virginia Beach-based Begin Again Foundation raise awareness of sepsis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thursday, Virginia Beach pro golfer Marc Leishman withdrew from the season's first PGA TOUR event. He told Golf Digest his back was flaring up prior to Wednesday's Pro-Am at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Adding to his pain, Leishman, the 24th ranked golfer in the world, was hit by an errant shot during Wednesday's round. With his bad back and sore body, Leishman shot a six-over-par round of 76 in Thursday's opening round.

However, despite how much he is hurting, Friday - Leishman and his fellow golfers will have their minds and hearts on the pain of others.

Some of the greatest golfers on the planet, several top PGA TOUR members and major championship winners, taped short messages to help spread the word about Sepsis in a powerful and informative short video. Those featured in the video include: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, John Daly and several others.

Friday is World Sepsis Day. Every two minutes, someone dies from Sepsis. The Begin Again Foundation, founded by Marc and his wife Audrey, aims to educate the public on symptoms to look for with its new awareness initiative, Sepsis Ambassadors. Sepsis Ambassadors are trained volunteers working to educate local parents, students and school staff on the signs and symptoms of sepsis.

In 2015, Toxic Shock Syndrome coupled with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and sepsis had Audrey in a coma in ICU with a five percent chance to survive. Inspired by Audrey’s near-death experience, the Leishmans hope the Begin Again Foundation helps bring life’s most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises.

Related: Pro golfer Marc Leishman and family host Leishman Lager launch party in Virginia Beach

Related: Marc Leishman 'Masters' his outlook at Augusta

Related: Ernie Els, Nick Price among celebrities in Virginia Beach for 3rd annual Begin Again Celebrity Classic