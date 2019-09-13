× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Much cooler but still muggy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler, cloudy, and windy end to the work week… Temperatures will linger in the mid 70s all day, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year and about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers. It will be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will warm to the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. It will still be humid, so it will feel a few degrees warmer. We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with a few scattered showers/storms (20-30%).

We are keeping a close eye on a tropical system forming in the Bahamas. What will soon become TD Nine or TS Humberto will move closer to Florida this weekend and could move up the East Coast next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 13th

1967 Heavy Rain: 4.73″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

Tropical disturbance moving over the central Bahamas. The disturbance is moving NW at about 3 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through the weekend. On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or over the east coast of Florida on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands is currently producing limited and disorganized shower activity. Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development in a couple days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Another tropical wave is located a few hundred miles SSE of the Cabo Verde Islands. Slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while the it moves west across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

