HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For the many of us who fear Friday the 13th, we decided to temp the fates and try to explain the background and history of our superstitions.

Jason Parker, a lecturer in the psychology department at Old Dominion University, discusses some interesting facts about Friday the 13th and touches on the motives behind common fears like black cats, broken mirrors, walking under ladders and umbrellas indoors.

But then we aren't superstitious... knock on wood.