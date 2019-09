CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An appliance failure in a garage in Chesapeake sparked a fire at a home in the city.

According to officails, the garage fire was in the 1000 block of Forrest Lake Drive and firefighters responded to it around 8 a.m.

Officials added that nearby residents noticed smoke coming from the two-story home and beat on the door to alert the homeowners, who then safely evacuated.

None of the home’s living area was damaged.