A program supporting the abilities of teens with disabilities on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ability Center of Virginia is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Executive director Michelle Prendergast and board member Brooks Johnson join us to discuss efforts like Ability's art camp and how they are encouraging community inclusion and personal independence.

For more information visit www.Abilitycenterva.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.