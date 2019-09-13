A non-profit that helps families ease the burden of medical conditions on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Samantha Makes It A Little Easier, Inc. (SMILE) is a non-profit organization geared towards providing costly therapeutic and assistive medical devices for children.

Executive director Kristen Trost Mantlo, PhD. shares the moving story about SMILE's beginnings and how the work impacts the lives of local children.

For more information visit www.smileasier.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.