1-year-old in back seat of vehicle stolen from Chesapeake business is safe, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police say a child who was in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen from a local business while the mother was inside has not been harmed.

Officers responded to the business in the 1100 block of George Washington Highway for a report of a stolen vehicle with a 1-year-old in a car seat in the back seat.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, the child’s mother, stepped into the business, and when she returned outside, the vehicle was gone.

Her cell phone was left in the vehicle, and officers were able to have the phone pinged. They found the vehicle in the 1200 block of Excalibur Court at 9:33 p.m.

The child was unharmed in the back seat.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

