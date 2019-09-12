× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 100 today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Summer today, Fall tomorrow… Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower/storm possible. More showers and storms will build in tonight as a cold front pushes in. Some storms could be strong to severe.

The cold front will bring in a 15 degree cool down to end the work week. Highs will only reach the mid 70s on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Winds will shift to the NE tomorrow and ramp up, 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. It will still be humid, so it will feel a bit warmer.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 12th

1878 Hurricane: Tornado outbreak – Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Goochland Co

1960 Hurricane Donna: Heavy rainfall, Flash flooding – East Central, Central Virginia

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure is producing widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms that extend from the southeastern Bahamas over the adjacent Atlantic waters. Although limited development of this system is anticipated today, conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for tropical cyclone formation over the weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form as the system moves northwest at 5 to 10 mph across the Florida Straits and southern Florida, and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions appear conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression could form early next week while it moves west over the tropical Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.