Suffolk heroin dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison for possessing firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Suffolk man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say 38-year-old Brian Williams was selling heroin in Suffolk. When law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his home on December 21, 2018, they found a number of loaded firearms, a distribution quantity of fentanyl, digital scales, drug cutting agents, drug packaging materials and approximately $1,500 in cash.

Williams, a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was also in the home with many of the firearms within arm’s reach.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

