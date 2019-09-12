‘Speed and alcohol were contributing factors’: Newport News man killed in crash on Route 644

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia State Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man from Newport News died Wednesday around 9 p.m. during a crash on Route 644 northbound near Bowling Green Road, south of Route 602 near Longview Drive.

VSP says that Dustin Jean Williams died after his 2012 Jeep Wrangler crossed over into the southbound lanes of Route 644 and into the path of a 2002 Acura, sideswiped the vehicle, which caused the Jeep to overturn and eject both Williams and a passenger.

The passenger reportedly has major injuries sustained from the crash and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment.

Neither Williams or his passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Preliminary investigations show that speed and alcohol were contributing factors, according to VSP.

The driver of the 2002 Acura was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries received during the crash.

