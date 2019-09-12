‘Skins running back Derrius Guice gets second opinion on injury, could require surgery

Running back Derrius Guice #29 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – When running back Derrius Guice felt knee soreness after Sunday’s game against the Eagles, he got an MRI and has been monitored by the Redskins’ medical staff since then.

Now, he’s looking for a second opinion.

Today, Derrius Guice is in Pensacola, Florida to meet with Dr. James Andrews, the same doctor he went to for last year’s season-ending ACL injury.

Surgery on his meniscus could happen today and it would result in 4-6 weeks of recovery, according to Ian Rapoport.

“It’s a fluke,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “Derrius Guice busts his tail to get his knee back [to 100%] and he hurts his other knee. It just happens sometimes.”

