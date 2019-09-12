Police on the search for woman breaking into Chinese restaurant, making off with money

(Images courtesy of Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Police are searching for a woman that broke into Tung Hoi Chinese Restaurant on August 19 in the Pleasant Valley Marketplace Shopping Center. She made off with $150.

The same woman also attempted to break into ATL Wings on Holland Road. Security camera footage shows the woman trying to open the door from the inside. The report stated she cut the wire-screen in order to open the door, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on who the woman may be is encouraged to call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit tips online by clicking here. Tipsters will remain anonymous.