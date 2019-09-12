Norfolk Tides looking for nominations for Youth Field Makeover Project

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Tides opened nominations for the team’s annual Youth Field Makeover Project, benefitting youth baseball in the area by choosing one local field to renovate.

According to the Tides, the field makeover includes an upgrade to the playing surface by the team’s groundscrew and front office staff.

The Tides have renovated 13 fields across Hampton Roads since the program began in 2012, including fields in Suffolk, Gloucester, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

To nominate a field, send a photo of the field and a brief description by email to John Rogerson at JRogerson@norfolktides.com. Nominations are due by September 17, and there will then be a contest on the Tides facebook page to determine the makeover’s recipient.

