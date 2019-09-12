Man wanted for 14-year-old Hampton cold case murder in police custody

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a Hampton murder that got national attention as a cold case, is in Norfolk Police custody.

According to Norfolk City Jail records, Jihad Amir Ramadan has been charged with second-degree murder for an incident that happened on July 17, 2005. This is the same day 14 years ago that BJ Bryant, a rising Hampton University senior, was fatally stabbed inside a bar near the school.

Ramadan was immediately charged with Bryant’s murder but was not apprehended.

In early 2019, U.S. marshals once again broke the crime down to News 3 on following the airing of John Walsh’s show “In Pursuit,” where national attention re-focused investigators on this case.

Ramadan is being held without bond.

