Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Noticeably cooler, showers and windy Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms will develop overnight and move from north to south across the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. It’ll be a muggy and mild night with lows in the low 70s.

The cold front will bring in a 15 degree cool down to end the work week. Highs will only reach the mid 70s on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Winds will shift to the NE tomorrow and ramp up, 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. It will still be humid, so it will feel a bit warmer.

Tonight: Clouds Building, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S/N 5-10

Friday: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Friday Night: Slight Chance of Showers, Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 12th

1878 Hurricane: Tornado outbreak – Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Goochland Co

1960 Hurricane Donna: Heavy rainfall, Flash flooding – East Central, Central Virginia

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to move toward the northwest near 8 mph and this motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days. On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so. Environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form within the next day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent

A tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

