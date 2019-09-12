Local ministry to host 3-day fundraising event with ‘Harry Potter’ movie marathon, party and brunch

NORFOLK, Va. – Attention, Potterheads: 99forthe1 is taking over Downtown Norfolk!

The ministry’s three-day fundraising event will be an unforgettable experience that supports a great cause. “The TAKEOVER” kicks off on Friday, November 15, with a “Harry Potter” movie marathon at the Naro Cinema.

The movies, which run through Sunday, will be shown in order, and all ages are welcome.

The night of Saturday, November 16, party with other Potterheads at The NorVa. Must be age 21 or older to participate.

That Sunday morning on November 17, enjoy a delicious themed brunch at Town Center Cold Pressed. Must be age 21 or older.

Friday

Naro

10 a.m.: Doors open

12 p.m.: 1st movie begins

3:30 p.m.: 2nd movie begins

7 p.m.: 3rd movie begins

Saturday

Naro

8 a.m.: Doors open

9:30 a.m.: 4th movie begins

1 p.m.: 5th movie begins

4:15 p.m.: 6th movie begins

The NorVA

7 p.m.: Doors open for general admission

11 p.m.: Party ends

Sunday

Town Center Cold Pressed on Monticello Ave

9:30 a.m.: Doors open for brunch

12 p.m.: Brunch ends

Naro

1:30 p.m.: Doors open

3 p.m.: 7th movie begins

6:15 p.m.: 8th movie begins

The TAKEOVER is a joint effort between the following local establishments:

The NorVA

The Naro Expanded Cinema

Town Center Cold Pressed

Young Veterans Brewing Co.

Jambooth Photos

Seafoam Cotton Candy

Food Trucks of Virginia

DJ Julian Rivera

Event Designer Laura M. Mayo

The Cutting Edge Cafe (Melanie Hayes)

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13. Click here to purchase.

According to its mission statement, 99forthe1 is a “one stop shop to make those in need feel good again.” Thanks to their unique mobile homeless ministry, people are able to shower, shave, get clean clothes and fill a bag with hygiene products for the week – all while feeling good about themselves.

Click here to learn more about 99forthe1 and for more ways on how you can help their mission.