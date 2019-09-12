Local ministry to host 3-day fundraising event with ‘Harry Potter’ movie marathon, party and brunch

NORFOLK, Va. – Attention, Potterheads: 99forthe1 is taking over Downtown Norfolk!
The ministry’s three-day fundraising event will be an unforgettable experience that supports a great cause. “The TAKEOVER” kicks off on Friday, November 15, with a “Harry Potter” movie marathon at the Naro Cinema.
The movies, which run through Sunday, will be shown in order, and all ages are welcome.
The night of Saturday, November 16, party with other Potterheads at The NorVa. Must be age 21 or older to participate.
That Sunday morning on November 17, enjoy a delicious themed brunch at Town Center Cold Pressed. Must be age 21 or older.
Friday
Naro
- 10 a.m.: Doors open
- 12 p.m.: 1st movie begins
- 3:30 p.m.: 2nd movie begins
- 7 p.m.: 3rd movie begins
Saturday
Naro
- 8 a.m.: Doors open
- 9:30 a.m.: 4th movie begins
- 1 p.m.: 5th movie begins
- 4:15 p.m.: 6th movie begins
The NorVA
- 7 p.m.: Doors open for general admission
- 11 p.m.: Party ends
Sunday
Town Center Cold Pressed on Monticello Ave
- 9:30 a.m.: Doors open for brunch
- 12 p.m.: Brunch ends
Naro
- 1:30 p.m.: Doors open
- 3 p.m.: 7th movie begins
- 6:15 p.m.: 8th movie begins
The TAKEOVER is a joint effort between the following local establishments:
- The NorVA
- The Naro Expanded Cinema
- Town Center Cold Pressed
- Young Veterans Brewing Co.
- Jambooth Photos
- Seafoam Cotton Candy
- Food Trucks of Virginia
- DJ Julian Rivera
- Event Designer Laura M. Mayo
- The Cutting Edge Cafe (Melanie Hayes)
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13. Click here to purchase.
According to its mission statement, 99forthe1 is a “one stop shop to make those in need feel good again.” Thanks to their unique mobile homeless ministry, people are able to shower, shave, get clean clothes and fill a bag with hygiene products for the week – all while feeling good about themselves.
Click here to learn more about 99forthe1 and for more ways on how you can help their mission.