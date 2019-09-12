Learning about the benefits of Kundalini Yoga on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Erica Steele joins us to discuss Kundalini Yoga, how it is different from other yogic styles and what it does to balance the body. She shares the details on her upcoming class series, Kundalini Yoga for Busy People with Hectic Lives.

For more information on local Kundalini Yoga classes and other helpful information, visit hamptonroadskundaliniyoga.com text the word KUNDALINIYOGA to 22828.

Presented by

Holistic Family Practice

(757) 685-4325

www.holisticfamilypracticeva.com