Hampton's Buckroe Beach could be getting makeover

HAMPTON, Va. – Walking along the boardwalk at Buckroe Beach, it’s not hard to spot cracks in the foundation and to the seal wall, but now city leaders are discussing giving the area a makeover.

On Wednesday, city council members got an update from city staff. Staffers are recommending a $7.1 million plan that would improve the surface of the boardwalk and extend it to the fishing pier. It would also add about two feet to the sea wall to prevent sand from blowing onto the boardwalk. There’d also be improvements to the streetscape and more ramps to provide handicap access.

“I feel like Buckroe Beach is out best kept secret in Hampton,” said Tess Goldblatt, who lives at Buckroe Beach and attended Wednesday’s meeting. “I think this is a wonderful jewel for Hampton and it should be maintained and kept up.”

This month city council members will get feedback from the community before moving forward with the project. “I think that’s excellent any time the city’s going to make an improvement, that’s a good thing,” said Rick Toney, a longtime visitor to the beach.