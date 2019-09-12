Elizabeth City Police searching for missing woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen Monday.

According to the department, Angelique Luma Hatch was last seen in the 200 block of North Poindexter Street, where she is employed. Hatch is a light-skinned woman standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black pair of spandex pants.

Police say Hatch does not drive.

If you or someone you know has information on Hatch’s whereabouts, take action and call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.