City of Norfolk to close, demolish City Hall South Garage

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk announced Thursday that the City Hall South Garage at Union and Main streets will permanently close at the end of the day Friday, September 13.

According to the city, the garage was built in the 1960s and has exceeded its useful life. It was built at the same time as the recently-demolished City Hall North garage, and a structural consultant also recommended its closure and demolition.

Beginning Saturday, September 14, visitors to City Hall, the courthouse, the sheriff’s office and the jail should use the paid hourly/daily parking in the new East Street surface lot, located on the same site of the former City Hall North garage at E. Main Street and East Street.

Additional parking is available in the MacArthur North Garage, and the city strongly encourages anyone expecting longer parking stays to park at MacArthur.