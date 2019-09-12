Chesapeake man severely injured in single-vehicle crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that left a man seriously hurt Wednesday night.

According to police, the call came in at 10:10 p.m. for a crash in the 600 block of Blackwater Road. When police arrived, they learned that the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the roadway was closed down while the department investigated, but has since re-opened to traffic.

The driver’s current condition is unknown.

